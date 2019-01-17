× Richmond is the 10th best city in the country for vegetarians

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has been named the country’s 10th best city for vegetarians to live in.

The ratings by apartmentguides.com account for the city’s 50 vegetarian and 42 vegan friendly restaurants. Statistically speaking, Richmond boasts one vegetarian-friendly restaurant for every 2948 residents.

With a population of more than 227,000 residents, Richmond’s 90-plus vegetarian and vegan friendly eateries offer an increasingly wide array of innovative options.

While long-time Richmond staples like Ipanema and Harrison St. Cafe have offered their takes on plant-based cuisine for more than 20 years, the trend of meat-free eateries is showing no signs of slowing down in 2019. New additions like Hang Space and fast-casual eatery NuVegan Cafe are taking the dining scene by storm and encouraging even the most carnivorous eaters to give plant-based options a taste.

Read the full apartmentguides.com report here.