Hang Space serves ‘vegan comfort food’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Those in Central Virginia who live a vegan lifestyle have a new place in Richmond to dine. Hang Space will open to the public with a grand opening party Saturday, January 12 at noon.

Owners April Viar, Dave Witte, and Tracy Flitcraft described their restaurant as serving comfort vegan food.

While the restaurant may be new, the trio is experienced with creating plant-based delicacies.

Viar is no stranger to the dining scene in Richmond, with a long-term stint at Edo Squid’s before starting Go Go Vegan Go, a Richmond-based vegan food truck, with Witte (who is also the drummer for Municipal Waste, a nationally-recognized metal band). Flitcraft is the creative force behind the Yummvees Catering, also vegan.

Their restaurant, next Food Lion off Burford Court in North Chesterfield, is designed with a laid back atmosphere, good music, and comfortable seating.

Offering vegan versions of familiar dishes such as Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Parm subs, and Chick-fil-Ain't (an homage to the classic Chick-fil-A sandwich), the restaurant seems to be a good place for both vegans and those looking to test out a diet free of animal product.

"We wanted crossover food," Flitcraft said. "So someone who's not vegan eats chicken salad, they eat chicken, they eat beef. We really wanted to get things that resembled that."

Additional menu items include vegan mac & cheese, mashed potato bowls, French fries, tater tots, and desserts like made-from-scratch brownies and cookies.

Hang Space will add beer from Ardent Brewery and cider from Potter’s Craft Cider to the menu in the near future.

The group plans to have First Friday, Thirsty Thursdays, and community functions in the adjacent courtyard. The restaurant's hours allow it to be available for vegan pop-ups and special Sunday brunches.

Restaurant: Hang Space

Food style: Comfort vegan food

Address: 8002 Buford Court, Richmond, Virginia 23235

Hours: Tues. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wed. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thu. noon - 7 p.m.

Fri. noon - 7 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (breakfast served 10 a.m. - noon)

Sun. Closed

Mon. Closed