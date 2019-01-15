Gym owner speaks out after former coach arrested for sexually assaulting teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Ashley Vertino has spent two years building her business, Galaxy All-Stars, a competitive all-star cheerleading program for the ages of 3 to 18 years old.

However, recently she's had to focus her attention on former employee Benjamin David Jones.

The former tumbling coach was recently indicted on a felony aggravated sexual battery charge by the Colonial Heights Grand Jury.

The 38-year-old has connections with cheerleading businesses in Dinwiddie, Hanover, and most recently at the Goochland County gymnasium.

Vertino send a letter home to parents explaining Jones’ involvement with Galaxy All-Stars.

"The letter just specifically stated that Jones was no longer with us and that we are moving forward in a positive direction," said Vertino.

Vertino says she learned of allegations against Jones when she was contacted by Colonial Heights Police.

"I have co-operated fully with police," said Vertino. “We have reviewed all of our tapes that has gone through and proven that there is nothing that happened in our gym."

"Our surveillance cameras are for the protection of not only our staff, our athletes, our Parents. We have them all sourced around," she added.

Sources tell CBS 6 the aggravated sexual battery incident happened at a home in Colonial Heights.

Court documents indicated that the female victim is between 13 and 15 years old.

Jones was granted a 15,000 bond inside a Colonial Heights courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

The decision to grant bond came with several other conditions. Those include: wearing a GPS monitored ankle bracelet and having a 9 p.m. curfew. Jones is also not permitted to have contact with minors or go to cheer or gymnastic gyms where he previously worked.

Jones will stay at his family's residence in Glen Allen. The next hearing is set for February 26, at 9 a.m.

