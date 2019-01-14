Local gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A local gymnastics coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl.

Benjamin David Jones, 38, was indicted on a felony aggravated sexual battery charge by Colonial Heights Grand Jury on January 8.

Jones is a tumbling coach with past ties to cheerleading businesses in Dinwiddie, Hanover and most recently Goochland.

"There was probable cause that a crime was committed for sexual battery on a young lady," said Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins.

Court documents say the female victim is between 13 and 15 years old.

"They're very brave when they come forward, you know it's hard to come against an accuser who is older than you, has power over you, like a teacher or a coach or a parent and so they have to be very brave to come forward to do that," added Collins.

The 38-year-old was indicted last week, though court records show the alleged crime happened in November.

Sources tell CBS 6 that Jones has been asked to leave two different coaching jobs in the past three years, first in Hanover.

When a Dinwiddie gym was sold, sources say Jones was let go before the new owner took over.

The alleged assault did not take place at a gym.

Jones is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

CBS 6 reached out Jones' attorney Jacqueline Reiner for a comment. We are still waiting to hear back.