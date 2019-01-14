× Man with knife sought in attempted robbery of Cary Street store

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man with a knife attempted to rob a West Cary Street store near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus late Sunday night.

Richmond Police responded at 11:01 p.m. to a report of a commercial robbery at the Cary St Mini Mart at 1317 West Cary Street.

“The victims reported that the suspect entered the store through the front door, displayed a knife and demanded money,” according to a VCU crime alert. “The suspect did not get anything before running out of the store and leaving in an unknown direction of travel.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, wearing a black jacket and a black mask.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation, but VCU Police say they are increasing patrols in the area.

Richmond and Chesterfield Police confirmed earlier in the week that they were investigating the possibility that a recent spate of knife-point robberies were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.