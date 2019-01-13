× Use interactive radar to track Virginia winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday night for areas south and east of Richmond. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all other areas.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain occurred overnight across the metro area, with more snow north and west, and some rain farther south and east.

Significant icing is a possibility in Metro Richmond during the morning and early afternoon. It will all depend on the temperatures of the ground and other surfaces such as power lines, etc. The primary storm tracking in from the southwest will give way to a secondary low off the coast. As this happens, colder air will wrap back into the area, changing any rain or mixed precipitation back to snow from northwest to southeast. Snow showers will taper off late Sunday night.

