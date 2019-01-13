VDOT updates Richmond-area road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Winter weather is impacting travel across Virginia this Sunday. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has urged drivers to limit travel Sunday so work crews can continue to safely plow and treat roads.

"Most interstates, primary and secondary roads in the Richmond District are in minor condition, meaning that snow or ice is partially covering portions of the roadway," a VDOT spokesperson said. "Roads in Goochland and Hanover counties are in minor to moderate condition, meaning that icy patches or snow could cover major portions of the roadway."

VDOT crews are using sand (to provide extra traction) and salt (to help melt ice) on bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves, and hills.

"Drivers may encounter ice and snow on the roads until temperatures rise," the spokesperson continued.

A look at conditions on Interstate 95 this morning from inside #stormrider6

Not seeing many patches of ice or snow. We’ve passed by dozens of @VaDOTRVA crews just within the past 20 minutes! @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/wEspRtvXbx — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 13, 2019

CBS 6 Storm Team Links