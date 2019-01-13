× Significant icing possible Sunday around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday night for areas south and east of Richmond. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all other areas.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain occurred overnight across the metro area, with more snow north and west, and some rain farther south and east.

Significant icing is a possibility in Metro Richmond during the morning and early afternoon. It will all depend on the temperatures of the ground and other surfaces such as power lines, etc. The primary storm tracking in from the southwest will give way to a secondary low off the coast. As this happens, colder air will wrap back into the area, changing any rain or mixed precipitation back to snow from northwest to southeast. Snow showers will taper off late Sunday night.

Accumulations will reach 6-8″+ for some areas well north and northwest of Richmond. The northwest suburbs of Richmond may pick up 3-6″, while areas south and east will likely only see 1-3″. Well south and east, little if any accumulation will occur. The snow and sleet accumulations are a tough call in the metro area, due to the high potential of mixed precipitation which could cut down the amounts.

Due to the potential for an extended period of freezing rain, a significant glaze of ice is possible near and west of the I-85 corridor and that area could potentially extend into the Richmond metro.

We’ll see dry weather during much of the coming week. Daytime temperatures will get well above freezing, but overnight lows will be in the 20s, allowing any residual snow or water to freeze.

A few showers are possible Friday with rain more likely on Saturday. Next weekend’s system could transition to a mix and snow later Sunday, but it’s still way too early for any certainty.