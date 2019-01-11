× What Dominion Energy wants you to do ahead of approaching winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Snowy and icy conditions are expected this weekend as a winter storm moves through Virginia. A winter storm watch is in effect this weekend for all of Central Virginia. The watch will be upgraded to winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings by late Saturday.

Power outages are always a concern during winter storms. Dominion Energy advised customers Friday that the utility was prepared ahead of the storm.

“We’ve been watching the weather forecast closely and are prepared should snow cause power outages,” a Dominion Energy spokesperson said. “Dry snow tends to blow off the power lines, but even a little wet snow and ice can cause outages. If an outage event does occur, we have personnel ready to respond quickly and safely.”

Should you lose power, Dominion Energy suggested you report your outage by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP.

“Beware of downed power lines, and remember that they could be covered by snow,” the spokesperson said. “Assume they are energized and dangerous. Keep family members, neighbors and pets a minimum of 30 feet away and call us right away.”

Dominion Energy advised customers with generators to make sure it is “fueled, tested, and properly connected” before the storm weather arrives.

Some snow showers are expected to move in from the west on Saturday. They will be initially light and scattered, reaching the metro by midday or early afternoon Saturday. A very light accumulation is possible by Saturday evening, but the precipitation will turn steadier Saturday evening and Saturday night, and last into Sunday morning.

Snow will mix with sleet and possibly freezing rain across parts of the metro on Sunday.

Areas well north and west of Richmond will stay all snow. Southeastern Virginia will switch to plain rain. Some plain rain may even work into the metro for a brief period of time.

As the storm exits late Sunday into early Monday, any rain or mix will switch back over to snow.

Much of the precipitation will taper off by Monday morning, but a few leftover snow showers will still be possible.

