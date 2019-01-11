‘Get the bad guy,’ girl pleads 3 months after being shot in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A nine-year-old girl is hoping someone can help police "get the bad guy" nearly three months after she was shot in the head in her Church Hill home.

The child, who still has not returned to school full-time, was lying on the couch with her grandmother when their home on 29th Street was suddenly sprayed with bullets in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

One of those bullets lodged into the child's skull and she has undergone several surgeries.

The nine-year-old, who continues to recover at home, said she wore a hoodie when she went back to school for a half-day.

"Because I don’t want my friends to see my scar," she explained.

The gunman has yet to be captured and police are convinced someone in the Church Hill area has information that can crack the case.

“This is a completely innocent victim… It is a life-altering incident for somebody that is completely senseless,” Major Crimes Detective E. Livengood said. “It never should have happened.”

Detectives said the little girl deserves to feel safe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective E. Livengood at 804-646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.