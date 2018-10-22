Richmond mom pleads for justice after 9-year-old daughter was shot: ‘Please turn yourself in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Despite leaving VCU Medical Center Monday afternoon, a nine-year-old girl has a long road of recovery ahead after being shot inside her home last week.

The young girl was struck by a bullet during the early morning hours of October 17 at a North 29th street home in the city's East End.

“Around about 4:00 something in the morning, I woke up to gunshots,” said that little girl’s mother, who asked CBS 6 to hide her identity.

The girl took a bullet to the head.

"It's was not one of them regular graze bullet: it went under her skin and fractured her skull," her mother said.

The mother said her daughter was lying on the couch with her grandmother when she was hit by the bullet. She wonders how the girl’s grandmother wasn't hit as well.

“When I checked on everybody in the household, I grabbed my daughter because she was screaming,” she said. “I laid her on me and when I laid her on me that’s when I saw blood all over her shirt."

The girl was released from the hospital Monday but will have to rehabilitate the nerves that control her right arm and hand.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the home involved in this shooting has been shot up before and they don't believe the folks inside are random targets.

The shooter is still out there, and the fourth grader’s mother wants them to come forward.

"Please turn yourself in. You not going to run for long and she gonna get justice because I want you to go to jail for this. For hurting a nine-year-old child, my child, my baby,” said the mom.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

Richmond Police ask if you saw anything suspicious early Wednesday Morning in this area or if you have any information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.