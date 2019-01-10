❄️When high-impact winter storm will bring snow to Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter storm will track through the region Saturday through Sunday. Unlike December's storm, this one will have more areas seeing a wintry mix and plain rain. However, we will still have some areas with heavy snow totals.

The main points:

Snow moves in Saturday

Heavier precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning

Primarily snow north and west of Richmond (heaviest totals)

Primarily rain far southeastern Virginia

A mix of precipitation types in the metro

The storm will move through the Plains on Friday, and spread snow into the area on Saturday. This snow will be light and scattered to start, with the first flakes reaching the metro by midday or early afternoon.

Snow intensity will increase Saturday evening, and turn heavy Saturday night into early Sunday. As warmer air gets infused into the system, some sleet and freezing rain will be possible in the metro, with a higher likelihood south and southeast of Richmond.

Precipitation will change over to just plain rain across far southern and southeastern Virginia. Some of this rain may work into Richmond for a few hours late Sunday morning into early afternoon. Precipitation will stay all snow for areas well west and northwest of Richmond.

As the storm departs late Sunday into early Monday, colder air will wrap in behind the storm, turning any rain or mix back into snow for a few hours.

Due to the potential for a wintry mix and some rain, the snow totals will vary over a small distance. Just over a span of 40 to 50 miles will be the difference between 1 inch and over 8 inches of accumulation.

This is our current thinking, and this map may be adjusted over the next few days. Please keep in mind that the storm is currently in the southwestern United States, and a storm track shift of 50 miles will cause a lot more or less snow.

For the metro, confidence is high that we will receive at least 1 to 3 inches of snow. With a short period of mix and rain, there will be areas that see up to 6 inches of snow. If the storm shifts slightly and it remains 100% snow over Richmond, some totals in excess of 8 inches will be possible.

Please check back for additional forecast updates over the next few days on our CBS 6 weather page.

