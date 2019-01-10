Mechanicsville restaurant named among Top Places to Eat for 2019

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — With James Beard Award nominated chefs and restaurants that gain national publicity, the Richmond food scene is no longer the South’s best kept culinary secret. But even the owner and chef at More Than Greek on Atlee Road in Mechanicsville were shocked to learn their restaurant made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat for 2019.

“We knew we had a good following, we follow our reviews and we take them very seriously. But we had no idea that we would land in the Top 100 and that we’re the only restaurant for the state of Virginia. Very humbling,” new owner Denise Katz said. “We’re grateful for all the support in the community.”

Katz and chef Kurt Kanachel said the ingredients to their success include atmosphere, service, and quality of their Greek, Italian, and American dishes. Favorites include their pastas, roast beef sandwiches, and lamb gyro.

“It’s all good. That’s what we hear in the reviews,” Kanachel said.

Those Yelp reviews (“The lamb gyro was massive and delicious”) and convenient location right off Interstate 295 have proved to be good for the restaurant’s bottom line.

“Having good reviews on Yelp from the locals draws a lot of people in that are traveling and use Yelp to find a place to eat,” Kanachel said.

To determine the Top 100 list, Yelp reviewed its restaurant reviews.

“We considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews, while accounting for the overall volume of reviews in each business’s area so as not to disadvantage businesses in areas with relatively low review volume,” a Yelp spokesperson said.

“All the credit to the staff, in the kitchen, on the floor,” Katz added. “They’re the ones who really sell it.”

Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the US for 2019

55. More Than Greek – Mechanicsville, VA

