Weekend weather models similar to record-setting December snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system currently in several parts will congeal into a southern stream trough that will move into the Central Plains this weekend. Lift associated with this system will draw moisture into the Mid-Atlantic and over the cold air mass in place.

The exact location of the rain/ice/snow lines are still uncertain, but there is a good chance for heavy wintry weather in Central Virginia.

The current model solutions are similar to the record-setting snow storm we had in early December The December storm dumped up to a foot of snow is some places. It was the biggest snowfall prior to December 22, and the second highest on any day in December.

The timing for this weekend's winter event would be roughly midday Saturday through late Sunday night.

Colder air will remain in place behind this system, with lows in the teens early next week. We’ll have a moderation of the cold air by midweek, but the extended pattern favors additional cold outbreaks later in January.