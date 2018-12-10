× A recap of Sunday’s historic snowstorm

RICHMOND, Va. — Low pressure tracked across the U.S. and into the Mid-Atlantic this weekend spreading copious amounts of moisture into Virginia. The moisture overspread a deep and cold area of high pressure, resulting in an extended period of moderate to heavy snow. The snowfall total of 11.5″ at RIC is the biggest snowfall prior to December 22, and the second highest on any day in December. The highest snowfall in Virginia occurred over the favored terrain of southwest Virginia where nearly two feet fell.

The liquid recorded from the snowfall totaled 1.4″ taking our annual rainfall total to 61.51″, and the third wettest year on record.

Additional rainfall this upcoming weekend will likely put us into the second all-time spot for wettest years on record.

The pattern will warm up this week, helping to melt away some of the snow. A clipper early next week represents our next chance for snow, but amounts appear very light.