Police identify woman accused of shooting man in Chesterfield parking lot

Posted 1:08 pm, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, January 9, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in a Chesterfield County parking lot.

Detectives have obtained warrants for Jazmine N. Kersey, 27, for a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Willis Road on Monday, January 7.

Officers responded to a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police determined that Kersey is known to the victim.

Kersey is wanted for malicious wounding, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding in relation to the incident.

She is described as a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to have left the area of the shooting in a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala; the vehicle has a black driver-side mirror, a broken handle on the driver’s door and tinted windows. Also, each of the vehicle’s four tires is a different make and type.

Anyone with information about Kersey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.