Man shot after scuffle in Chesterfield parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is fighting for his life, after being shot in a Willis Road parking lot

When Chesterfield Police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. According to Crime Insider sources, a female suspect pulled the trigger.

Crime Insider sources say after the man knocked the woman to the ground in a 'scuffle', she retrieved a gun. The man then started to run away before making his way towards the passenger door of her car.

According to Crime Insider sources, that's when she shot the man and took off in a sedan heading north on Interstate 95.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.