2 men wanted for assaulting victims with brick in Richmond’s the Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police have identified two men who are accused of assaulting two victims with a brick in Richmond’s Fan District earlier this month.

The attack took place just after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Wagdy M. Zekri, 20, who is wanted for malicious wounding and assault by mob, and Wael M. Zekri, 21, who is wanted for assault by mob. Both men are from Henrico.

Detectives said the attack happened along the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue. Officers responded to reports of a large crowd spilling out onto Floyd Avenue and an assault.

Police found two victims who had both been assaulted with a brick, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers also found the glass front door of a residence had been damaged.

The victims, who didn’t want to be identified, said their attackers had just left a nearby New Year’s Eve Party prior to the attack.

One individual was kicked off the front porch of a neighbor’s home and left.

The victims said the attackers then returned with a car full of bricks and started throwing them at their home.

Detectives ask anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.