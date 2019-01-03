Neighbors attacked with bricks after New Years Eve party in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., -- Richmond Police are searching for the individuals who attacked neighbors on their porch in the Fan District on New Years.
Detectives said the attack happened on January 1 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue.
Officers responded to reports of a large crowd spilling out onto Floyd Avenue and an assault.
Police found two victims who had both been assaulted with a brick, according to a spokesperson.
Officers also found the window of a residence damaged.
The victims, who didn't want to be identified, said the suspects had just left a nearby New Years Eve Party prior to the attack.
One individual was kicked off the front porch of a neighbor's home and left.
The victims said the suspects then returned with a car full of bricks and started throwing them at their home.
Adam Hale, who lives next door where the crime occurred, captured the aftermath on his cell phone.
"[Police] were blocking off the road so that nobody could come through, like four of five police cars," Hale recalled. "They were walking around and asking people a bunch of questions."
Richmond Police did not release a suspect description.
Detectives ask anyone who can provide information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.