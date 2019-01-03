Neighbors attacked with bricks after New Years Eve party in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- Richmond Police are searching for the individuals who attacked neighbors on their porch in the Fan District on New Years.

Detectives said the attack happened on January 1 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a large crowd spilling out onto Floyd Avenue and an assault.

Police found two victims who had both been assaulted with a brick, according to a spokesperson.

Officers also found the window of a residence damaged.

The victims, who didn't want to be identified, said the suspects had just left a nearby New Years Eve Party prior to the attack.

One individual was kicked off the front porch of a neighbor's home and left.

The victims said the suspects then returned with a car full of bricks and started throwing them at their home.

Adam Hale, who lives next door where the crime occurred, captured the aftermath on his cell phone.

"[Police] were blocking off the road so that nobody could come through, like four of five police cars," Hale recalled. "They were walking around and asking people a bunch of questions."

Richmond Police did not release a suspect description.

Detectives ask anyone who can provide information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.