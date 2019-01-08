Time-lapse video shows demolition of historic Petersburg building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A building that has stood for 207 years, surviving the Civil War, the Great Petersburg Fire, and multiple tornadoes, was demolished Tuesday as dozens looked on.

The demolition was slated for Monday but was delayed after an equipment issue.

The fate of the historic building was decided after a vote by Petersburg City Council Thursday night.

Leaders said years of neglect and decay have caught up with the building, and though officials had offered a recent two-week stay, not enough could be accomplished to protect it from the wrecking ball.

A time-lapse video, produced by Michael Phillips, shows the demolition of the historic gem.

The city condemned the abandoned building, located at 142 West Bank Street, after it partially collapsed in December.

Historical groups had two weeks to raise the money to save the building, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Built in 1811, the building was once the home of the Mayor of Petersburg and for a while, the ground floor served as the Clerk’s Office, according to historic preservation architect Terry Ammons.

"It's probably one of the top 10 Buildings here in Petersburg, in terms of its architectural significance,” said Ammons.

"It has probably the earliest double federal parlors of any building in the South, earlier than the Governor's Mansion in Richmond,” he added.

Councilman Darrin Hill said the upfront cost of the demolition, roughly around $30,000 will be paid for by the city. However, Hill said the owner will ultimately be responsible for the cost.