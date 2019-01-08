1 arrested, second suspect wanted in Henrico dirt bike theft

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested one man and are still looking for another man in connection to a dirt bike theft from a Highland Springs motorcycle dealership.

Investigators say on December 21 two suspects smashed a front window of Ken’s Cycle Center on E. Nine Mile Road and stole two dirt bikes.

An investigation led police to identify Charquan Farmer, 24, and Keivon Farmer, 28, as suspects in the theft. Warrants were taken out for both men for burglary, grand larceny, and vandalism.

Charquan Farmer was arrested on January 7, 2019.

Keivon Farmer is still wanted.

Police ask for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keivon Farmer, to contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.