Photos show men wanted for stealing motorbikes from Henrico dealership

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing motorbikes from a Highland Springs motorcycle dealership.

Investigators say on Friday, December 21 the suspects broke into Ken’s Cycle Center on E. Nine Mile Road and stole two motorbikes.

Surveillance photos show the suspects on one of the stolen bikes. The photo also shows the driver of the bike with a “North” tattoo on his right hand.

If you can help police identify the two suspects, call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.