Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Photos show men wanted for stealing motorbikes from Henrico dealership

Posted 10:26 am, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 10:28AM, December 28, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing motorbikes from a Highland Springs motorcycle dealership.

Investigators say on Friday, December 21 the suspects broke into Ken’s Cycle Center on E. Nine Mile Road and stole two motorbikes.

Photo Gallery

Surveillance photos show the suspects on one of the stolen bikes. The photo also shows the driver of the bike with a “North” tattoo on his right hand.

If you can help police identify the two suspects, call Henrico Police at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.