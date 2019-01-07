Update on potential weekend snowfall in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Longer range computer models are at odds as to a potential system impacting parts of Virginia next weekend. There is the possibility of some snow and/or rain beginning Saturday afternoon and possibly continuing through Sunday in Central Virginia.

While it doesn’t look like a major storm at this point, it’s something that needs to be watched.

Monday morning is starting cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

There will be some significant temperature swings the first half of the coming week.

Monday afternoon will turn briefly colder, with highs in the mid 40s. There will be plenty of clouds around and a few showers are possible later at night as a warm front passes through the region.

That will set us up for another warm day on Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

However, that won’t last long as a cold front brings the chill back on Wednesday, with dry and colder weather for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the low 40s and lows will be in the 20s.

We should stay dry into early Saturday.

Again, computer models show the chance for a storm system in our area Saturday night into Sunday.

It's not 100% certain whether this storm will form or what its track will be, but there is the potential for some rain and/or snow for the second half of next weekend.

More details will be available on our forecast page over the next few days.