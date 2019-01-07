× Chesterfield teen accused of extortion, abduction turns himself in

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield County teenager who was wanted for extortion by threat, abduction and sending threatening messages has turned himself in the authorities.

Jalen K. Dowe, 19, is accused of extorting money from an adult male, who is known to him, over a period of several months, according to police.

Dowe forced the victim to go to a bank to retrieve money and sent threatening messages to the victim, according to police.

Police had previously said that Dowe was last seen running from his residence after jumping from a second-story balcony on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Monday morning police announced that Dowe turned himself in and is in police custody.

Update: Jalen Dowe has turned himself in and is in custody. https://t.co/cPVYMNovGa — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) January 7, 2019