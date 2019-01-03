× Chesterfield teen wanted for extortion, abduction and sending threatening messages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a Chesterfield teenager who is wanted for extortion by threat, abduction and sending threatening messages.

Jalen K. Dowe, 19, is accused of extorting money from an adult male, who is known to him, over a period of several months, according to police.

Police say Dowe, of the 20900 block of Riverterrace Road, forced the victim to go to a bank to retrieve money and sent threatening messages to the victim.

Dowe is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen running from his residence after jumping from a second-story balcony on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

Anyone with information about Dowe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.