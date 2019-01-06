Lots of dry weather this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Prior to Sunday, every day of the year thus far has had at least a few drops of rain in the Richmond area. Rainfall amounts have not been heavy, but rain has fallen each day. Skies Tuesday through early Saturday were fairly cloudy most of that period.

Sunshine returned Saturday afternoon and will continue Sunday. After mild temperatures Sunday, colder weather will briefly return for Monday. Cloud cover will increase for Monday as well.

A warm front will pass by on Tuesday, bringing highs in the 60s back to the region. However, another cold front will bring back colder weather for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will be minimal this week. We could see a few light showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but these showers will be scattered. Next Saturday will be dry, but a storm system may be close enough Saturday night into Sunday to bring some precipitation to the area.

