Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has rained, at least a little, in Richmond every day so far in 2019. This after 2018 was named the second rainiest year on record.

Rain will spread across Virginia on Friday afternoon with occasional showers passing over Richmond into the evening.

Showers will continue into Friday night with lows Friday evening in the low to mid 40s.

There will be many dry hours on Saturday, but there will still be the threat of some showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Other than a chance of a shower Monday night into Tuesday morning, most of the next week will be dry through Friday. Highs will reach the 60s on Tuesday, but most of the week will have highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Click here to see what a typical January brings the Richmond metro area, and what is expected for January 2019.