New video shows car thief, persons of interest who crashed into woman, Cary Street store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released a new video of the suspect who stole a vehicle and crashed into a woman and a West Cary Street business in November. The also shows two persons of interest who were apparently with the driver during the incident.

The November 15 incident began as a vehicle theft at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cary Street.

In November, CBS 6 spoke with the owner of the vehicle who was assaulted by the suspect.

Glen Erwin says he was warming up his car after his shift at an auto shop across the street just ended. Erwin was in the parking lot when he says the suspect hopped the car.

“I tried to stop him. He kind of hit me in the side, a little bit. I fell down into the water because it was raining. It went across the street and heard a big crash,” he added.

Police said the juvenile drove the vehicle across West Cary Street and struck a woman and crashed into Shyndigz 2go and Market located at 1831 West Cary Street.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. Erwin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the juvenile driver fled the area on foot along with two persons of interest, who police believe are also juvenile males.

Detectives are also asking for the public’s help to identify the group of individuals who were captured on video fleeing the scene.

Police say the male with a white t-shirt around his neck (kind of looks like a cape) in the video is not a person of interest in this case, just an onlooker.

Detectives ask anyone who can identify these persons to call Third Precinct Detective H. Troung at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

