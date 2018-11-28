Video shows juvenile suspect crash stolen car into woman, Cary Street store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are searching for a juvenile suspect who wanted for crashing a stolen vehicle into a pedestrian and a West Cary Street store earlier this month.

The crash was captured on surveillance video.

The November 15 incident began as a vehicle theft at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Cary Street.

“A motorist left a vehicle running in a parking lot for a few moments. While the motorist was standing near the vehicle a juvenile male entered his vehicle. When the juvenile attempted to drive away the vehicle struck and injured the owner,” said a police spokesperson.

Police said the juvenile drove the vehicle across West Cary Street and struck a woman and crashed into Shyndigz 2go and Market located at 1831 West Cary Street.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. The owner of the stolen vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash caused damage to the Shyndigz building as well.

Detectives are also asking for the public’s help to identify a group of individuals, possibly juvenile males, who ran from the scene. They are considered persons of interest in this incident.

Detectives ask anyone who can identify these persons to call Third Precinct Detective H. Troung at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.