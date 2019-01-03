× 18-year-old arrested, charged in connection to VCU vehicle theft

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old suspect has been charged in connection to a vehicle theft out of a VCU parking deck.

VCU Police say they received a report of auto theft that occurred on the 4th level of the VCU D-Deck at approximately 8:00 p.m on New Years Day.

Using VCU’s security camera system, VCU Police detectives were able to identify, locate and arrest J-Ahlon M. Haynes.

Haynes has been charged with one count of felony motor vehicle theft.

“As a reminder, the VCU Police Department takes all reports of suspicious activity, theft and threatening behavior seriously and appreciates that the victim came forward to make a report. VCUPD relies on everyone at VCU to help keep community members and property safe.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this, or any crime, can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196. Off-campus emergencies in the City of Richmond can be reported by calling, or texting, 911. (Call if you can, text if you can’t.) For more information on this service in Richmond and surrounding communities, visit: http://www.richmondgov.com/EmergencyCommunications/TextTo911.aspx.