Police investigating after car stolen from VCU parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a VCU parking deck Tuesday night.

VCU Police say they received a report of auto theft that occurred on the 4th level of the VCU D-Deck at approximately 8:00 p.m.

“The victim reported that an unknown person removed his vehicle from the location where it was parked between 6:00am and 7:55pm.,” according to a VCU crime alert.

The vehicle is described as a white 2013 Ford CMAX with Va. License plate VWU7665.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

The parking deck, located at 515 N. 13th Street, is for VCU employees only.

VCU Police and VCU Parking Security are increasing patrols of the area.

Anyone with information pertaining to this, or any crime, can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196.