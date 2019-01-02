Mother of teen killed in New Years Day hit-and-run says Department of Social Services is to blame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The mother of a teenager killed in a hit-an-run on New Year's Eve says that the Department of Social Services are partially to blame for her child's death.

A mother of two and pregnant with her third, Tionna Hill is the victim of a New Years Eve hit and run on Midlothian Turnpike

But her mom says thee's more to the story.

"She told me she loved me and I told her I loved her and the phone hung up," Tianna's mother Verna Hill said.

"She smiled a lot, never had a sad face, never cried..she was happy."

However, she says her daughter was the polar opposite when she saw her shortly before her death, adding that she heard the anger and anxiety in her daughter's voice while they were on the phone

"She was visiting her baby daddy because he was supposed to move the next day and she didn't make it."

Her mom says she was near Midlothian Turnpike after an argument with her children's father before she was hit.

"It doesn't matter..there's no way you can't see a body standing in the street or on the side of the street. She could've stopped to see what she hit, but she didn't..she chose to drive on," Hill said.

Hill says that her daughter was failed by the system.

Tionna was supposed to be under the care of the Department of Social Services. How she was allowed out past curfew is something Verna Hill wants answered - along with why the driver decided to keep going instead of rendering aid to her dying daughter

"If she was not with DSS and allowed around that man, my daughter would still be here," Hill said.