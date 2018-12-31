Free rides home in Richmond on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. – If you need a free ride home in the City of Richmond this New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of options available.

You can catch a free ride home from Lyft thanks to the Law Firm Allen & Allen. Following a tradition that began seven years ago, the firm is offering to cover a Lyft fair up to $50.

The law firm will post two discount codes on their Facebook page: one at 10 p.m. and another at midnight! The codes can be used from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. on New Year’s Morning. Limited codes will be available.

Party-goers in the city of Richmond also have the option of riding the GRTC Pulse. That’s because the city and GRTC partnered to offer free Pulse rides to encourage safe traveling.

“The safety of our citizens is our highest priority, and we are thrilled to offer free Pulse service through GRTC on New Year’s Eve,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I encourage all residents and visitors alike to take advantage of this opportunity, leave the driving to others and travel safely wherever their plans take them.”

The free service will be available only on the Pulse, beginning at 6 p.m. December 31, and will run until 1:30 a.m., January 1.

The Pulse line will operate every 10 minutes until 7 p.m. Every 15 minutes until 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes until 1:30 a.m.

The free rides are only for the GRTC Pulse, the 7.6-mile route along Broad Street and Main Street, from Rocketts Landing in the east, to Willow Lawn mall at the western terminus.