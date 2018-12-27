× GRTC to offer free Pulse rides on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. – If you need a ride in the City of Richmond this New Year’s Eve, the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has you covered.

The city and GRTC are partnering to offer free Pulse rides to encourage safe traveling.

“The safety of our citizens is our highest priority, and we are thrilled to offer free Pulse service through GRTC on New Year’s Eve,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I encourage all residents and visitors alike to take advantage of this opportunity, leave the driving to others and travel safely wherever their plans take them.”

The free service will be available only on the Pulse, beginning at 6 p.m. December 31, and will run until 1:30 a.m., January 1.

“GRTC is committed to providing safe, reliable transportation every day,” said Charlie Mitchell, GRTC Interim CEO. “With the Pulse operating until 1:30 a.m., we are an easy option to get customers safely to and from midnight celebrations of the New Year.”

The Pulse line will operate every 10 minutes until 7 p.m., then every 15 minutes until 11:30 p.m., and every 30 minutes until last the stops are made at 1:30 a.m.

The free rides are only for the GRTC Pulse, the 7.6-mile route along Broad Street and Main Street, from Rocketts Landing to Willow Lawn.

Customers riding other routes will still pay the normal fares.