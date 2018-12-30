× Power restored at Pecan Acres housing development after mysterious outage

PETERSBURG, Va. — Residents of the Pecan Acres housing development in Petersburg say their electricity has been restored Sunday after an outage of more than 18 hours.

This comes after residents said the complex’s power went out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning and they were given very few answers as to why it wasn’t on.

The exact time of the restoration is unknown, but CBS 6 learned the electricity was restored just after noon Sunday.

CBS 6 reached out to Dominion Energy who said the outage was a problem within property management, which is the Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

CBS 6 reached out to the Petersburg Housing Authority multiple times but have not received a response or statement about the cause of the power outage.