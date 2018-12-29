× Residents of Petersburg housing development left without power or explanation: ‘There’s babies and children here’

PETERSBURG, Va. — Residents of the Pecan Acres housing development in Petersburg say they have been without electricity for more than 18 hours with no clue as to when it will be restored.

According to residents, the complex’s power went out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning and was still out as of Saturday evening.

Residents say that they have yet to receive any information from the complex or the Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and that calls to a maintenance hotline were left unanswered.

“We have young children and babies living here. It’s cold out and there’s no heat, no food, and no letters – we’re just in the blind,” a resident who wishes to remain anonymous said.

Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Dominion Energy have yet to provide a statement after multiple messages were left.