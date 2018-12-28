Jon Burkett recognizes Richmond Police officer for act of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Jon Burkett chose to recognize a Richmond Police officer who recently went viral for an act of kindness.

Earlier this month, CBS 6 shared the story of a Richmond Police Officer De’Dongio Randall.

Officer Randall was responding to a house fire when he noticed a young boy run out of the house without shoes or socks on. So, Randall quickly went to his car, grabbed an extra pair of socks, and put them on the young boy.

The officer’s good deed was praised and recognized on social media.

“So, for a part of CBS 6 Gives, I wanted to bring officer Randall some replacement socks,” said Burkett.

Burkett also surprised Officer Randall with some gift cards to get some lunch and some stuffed animals, which Randall gives to kids during tragedies.

“Oh man. Thank you,” said Officer Randall. “I appreciate it.”

“Happy holidays man. Keep up the good work,” said Burkett.

