Photo of Richmond Police Officer giving socks to little boy goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. -- A photo of a Richmond Police Officer putting a pair of socks on a young child is making waves across the internet for all the right reasons.

Officer De’Dongio Randall was responding to a house fire on Tuesday night when he noticed a young boy run out of the house without shoes or socks on.

Fortunately for the boy, Officer Randall quickly went to his car, grabbed an extra pair of socks, and gave them to the boy.

"I had my handy dandy Under-Armour black socks, and just said there you go my friend," Randall said. "I just wanted him to have some warm socks on his feet, nothing to it."

In addition to socks, Officer Randall also has other items for kids in the trunk of his police car, including shoes and stuffed animals. He says he always wants to be prepared for anything.