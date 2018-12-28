Allen & Allen Law Firm will pay for your Lyft ride on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- From ride-sharing apps to traditional taxis, Richmonders planning to go out on New Year's Eve night have plenty of options for a safe ride home.

But thanks to the Law Firm Allen & Allen, party-goers have the option for not only a safe ride home, but a free one.

Following a tradition that began 7 years ago, the firm is offering to cover a Lyft fair up to $50.

The law firm will post discount codes on their Facebook page that can be used from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. on New Years Morning.

Looking to utilize public transportation instead? The City of Richmond ad GRTC are offering free GRTC Pulse rides from 6 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. on January 1.