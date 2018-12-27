Police identify Richmond man killed while crossing I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have identified the Richmond killed while attempting to cross Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the crash along northbound I-95 at exit 76A at about 7:40 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male, identified as 48-year-old Orlando Rondell Williams, was attempting to cross northbound I-95 when the driver of a Mazda van struck him.

Williams, who police believe was intoxicated, died from his injuries at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Police say no charges have been placed against the driver, at this time.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Richmond City Police Department.