Man killed attempting to cross I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-95.

Around 7:40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian fatality at northbound I-95 at exit 76A.

An investigation reveals that a man believed to be intoxicated was attempting to cross northbound I-95 when a Mazda van struck him.

The male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Police are in the process of identifying the victim and making proper notifications.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Richmond City Police Department.