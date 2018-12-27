FBI asking for public’s help to ID ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robbery suspect

ASHLAND, Va. — The FBI are now investigating a bank robbery in Ashland that occurred earlier this month.

The FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for the robbery.

The robbery occurred on December 7, 2018 at the M&T Bank located in the 9600 block of Sliding Hill Road in Ashland.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a demand note, saying it was a robbery and saying he was armed with a gun.

After the teller complied with the demands, the suspect was last seen fleeing the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing eye glasses, a gray stocking hat, a greenish/brown coat, blue jeans and black gloves.

While the suspect did not displace a weapon, investigators say the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of this individual.