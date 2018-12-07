× Hanover investigators looking for attempted bank robbery suspect

HANOVER, Va. — Hanover sheriff’s deputies responded to an attempted bank robbery in the 9600 block of Sliding Hill Road today around 4:53 p.m. The suspect, described as a white male with glasses, walked away from the bank wearing a grey beanie, beige hat and blue jeans. He did not pull out a weapon when he demanded money from the teller, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-465-6140 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.