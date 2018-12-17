× Police identify man killed in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police have identified the victim killed in Friday night’s homicide in Mosby Court.

Antoine R. Orange, 27, of the 5800 block of Orcutt Lane died on scene from a gunshot wound.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for reports of a person shot.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.