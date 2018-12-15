Man found dead outside Richmond apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police launched a death investigation late Friday night after a man was found dead in Richmond.

Police were called to an apartment complex along the 1300 block of Coalter Street at about 11:50 p.m. Friday.

"Officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound," Richmond Police Lt. Lisa Watson said.

The man's name has not yet been released.

"There is no suspect description or further information at this time," Watson said.

