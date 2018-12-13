CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Introducing Liberty and Justice, the newest Virginia State Police K-9s.

After more than 3,300 name suggestions, state police announced the named for the Bloodhound pups Thursday morning.

This comes after the department asked the public to help name their newest brother-sister recruits.

“These four-legged crime fighters are ready to start school in March, and we can’t wait to bring you updates on their progress,” Virginia State Police wrote on Facebook.

The sibling will be trained to become search dogs.

From the looks of it, Liberty and Justice are already making friends at the Virginia State Police Headquarters.

Liberty and Justice beat out four other name pairs including, Ginny and Rich, Luke and Leia, Todd and Cooper, and Valor and Grace.