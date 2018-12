Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snow delays prevented the Salvation Army from handing out coats collected for the 'Coats for Kids' drive on Monday, and now they desperately need volunteers to help distribute them.

People who were scheduled to shop on Monday now need to get their coats Thursday and Friday.

Because of the shift, the Salvation Army now needs between 150 and 200 volunteers to work at the Christmas center located at Virginia Center Commons.

Register here if you can help to spread some Holiday cheer.