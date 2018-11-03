× Puritan Cleaners ‘Coats For Kids’ campaign kicks off at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. — Fun for the whole family all for a great cause; Puritan Cleaners’ ‘Coats For Kids’ campaign kicked off Saturday at The Diamond.

Attendees brought coats of all sizes to donate to the Salvation Army and families in need across the state.

The best part? Donors don’t have to worry about cleaning or repairing them – Puritan cleaners will take care of all of that.

The event also featured a chili cook-off along with a bounce house, face painting, and live music on tap.

“I have coats for myself and I think I should help other people so everyone is warm this winter,” donor Jones Coast said. “Other people need it more than we do.”

Over the 31 years, close to 430,000 coats have been collected.

Coats For Kids program runs until the end of November and donors can drop off coats at any of Puritan Cleaner’s 13 locations around the Richmond area.