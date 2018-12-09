4 – 8 inches of snow expected in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snow began falling before daybreak across southern Virginia and reached the metro by 8 a.m. Periods of snow will continue, heavy at times, into Sunday evening. Snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour will be common south of I-64.

Much of central and western Virginia is under a winter storm warning until Monday morning. Northern Virginia and areas east of I-95 are under a winter weather advisory.

Snow totals will be heaviest across southside Virginia, especially near Highway 58. Localized totals over a foot will occur.

Snowfall in excess of 8 inches will occur well southwest of Richmond.

Much of the metro will see accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible if not much sleet mixes in.

Northern Virginia and areas well east of I-95 will see 1 to 4 inches. Lesser amounts will occur right at the coast.

As some warmer air gets infused into the system, the metro will see the potential for some wintry mix by the end of the day. The mix will be more likely south and east of Richmond. This wintry mix will be in the form of some sleet (ice pellets), but there may be some areas of freezing rain (liquid rain freezing when it hits the cold ground).

Precipitation will exit most areas by daybreak Monday. It will be dry Monday afternoon through Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the 20s. This means any snow melt that doesn't dry up during the day will refreeze overnight.

