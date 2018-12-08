❄️Hour-by-hour look at major winter storm headed for Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here's an hour-by-hour look at when that major winter storm headed for the southeastern United States will impact Virginia.

Snow should spread into southwestern Virginia late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The snow will be fighting dry air as it tracks to the northeast. Snow will move into the metro by late morning or early afternoon.

The storm track and the dry air across northern Virginia will produce a sharp cutoff in the snow well north of I-64, but periods of heavy snow (and some mix) will continue for areas like South Hill, Danville, and points westward into the Virginia panhandle. Coastal areas and southeastern Virginia will have rain and some mix.

Click here to see the latest watches, warnings and advisories

As some warmer air gets infused into the system, the metro will see the potential for some wintry mix. The mix will be more likely south of Richmond. This wintry mix will be in the form of some sleet (ice pellets) and possibly freezing rain (liquid rain freezing on impact with the cold ground).

Snowfall accumulations will be highest in southwestern Virginia. In central Virginia, the higher totals will be south of I-64 and west of I-95. The northern edge of snow may not make it into far northern Virginia. Rain and mix will keep snow totals down in eastern Virginia.

Please keep in mind, these totals may be adjusted over the next 24 hours. Any shift in the storm track by just 25 to 50 miles means the snowfall on the map above may move farther north/south or east/west.



Precipitation will exit most areas by daybreak Monday. It will be dry Monday afternoon through Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the 20s. This means any snow melt that doesn't dry up during the day will refreeze overnight.

[We will continue to have updates to the forecast here.]

CBS 6 Storm Team Links